By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Deadly House Fire, Local TV, Minneapolis News, Minneapolis Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 37-year-old man faces murder and arson charges in connection with a deadly Minneapolis house fire back in June.

Two men were badly burned in the fire on June 6 on the 3300 block of Emerson Avenue North. One of the victims, Darrian Lamont Solomon, was placed in a medically-induced coma, but later died from his injuries on Sept. 9.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office announced on Oct. 8 that Solomon’s death was determined to be “homicide caused by thermal injuries.”

Police allege David Francis Chamberlain is responsible for the fire, and he has since been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree arson.

Solomon’s death is considered the city’s 75th homicide of the year.