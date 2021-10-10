MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called a mass shooting at a St. Paul bar that left one woman dead and 14 people injured “horrific,” and pledged to work with local law enforcement in investigating the violence.

Walz is one of many officials who have put out statements following the midnight shootout at Seventh Street Truck Park. Three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

“Minnesota is keeping in our hearts the family of the young woman killed and the 14 others injured, and the St. Paul neighborhood reeling from this senseless gun violence,” Walz said. “We’re working in close coordination with local law enforcement as they apprehend those responsible.”

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the community “is devastated by the shocking scenes from last night.”

“As our Saint Paul officers work to bring those responsible for these senseless acts into custody, our work to build more proactive and comprehensive public safety strategies is more urgent than ever,” he said. “We will never accept violence in our community.”

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said “hearts are broken” in the wake of the shooting.

“I spoke with the homicide victim’s family this morning and they are absolutely devastated,” Axtell said. “I am incredibly proud of the exhausted women and men of the SPPD. We will bring justice to the victims.”

Sen. Tina Smith also responded.

“We are all shattered by the senseless gun violence that exploded in St Paul last night,” she said. “As Mayor Carter said, we must commit ourselves to a comprehensive public safety effort, and bring those responsible to justice.”

The three suspects are being treated at local hospitals for injuries sustained in the shooting. WCCO does not typically name suspects until prosecutors charge them with a crime.