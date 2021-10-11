MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Families in one of Minnesota’s Native American communities now have a new place to play.
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx refurbished a basketball court for the Prairie Island Indian Community, which was unveiled Monday, coinciding with Indigenous Peoples Day.
Lynx star Rachel Banham was on hand for the fun.
“I love it. I think it’s so fun, especially just playing basketball with the little kids, I just enjoy it,” Banham said. “Just run around, have fun. You see how happy they are and how much fun it is for them, so I really enjoy it.”
The tribal council says the court and additional play space is needed and appreciated. The teams worked with Treasure Island Resort & Casino to make it happen.
