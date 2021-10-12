CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The long-awaited Dayton’s Project plans to open next month.

Starting Nov. 18, you’ll be able to shop at The Departments at Dayton’s. That will be a maker’s market made up of 30 vendors.

It will be on the first floor of the remodeled historic Dayton’s building on Nicollet Mall.

The vendors include Larissa Loden, Junita’s Jar, Pig’s Eye Pottery and Blue Heron Soap Company.