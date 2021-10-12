MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The long-awaited Dayton’s Project plans to open next month.
Starting Nov. 18, you’ll be able to shop at The Departments at Dayton’s. That will be a maker’s market made up of 30 vendors.
It will be on the first floor of the remodeled historic Dayton’s building on Nicollet Mall.
The vendors include Larissa Loden, Junita’s Jar, Pig’s Eye Pottery and Blue Heron Soap Company.
More On WCCO.com:
- 3 Men Arrested After ‘Hellish’ Mass Shooting At St. Paul Bar Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured
- Mark Rosen Sounds Vikings Gjallarhorn In Honor Of Wife, Denise
- 'Insane, It's Been Super Busy': Vet Clinics Overwhelmed, Owners Waiting Weeks To Get Pets Checked Out
- ‘It Was Unbelievable’: Hunter Bags 600-Pound Bear In Western Wisconsin