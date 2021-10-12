HOLLANDALE, Minn. (AP) — A fire in southern Minnesota has claimed the lives of more than 100 rabbits.
The Albert Lea Tribune reports the fire broke out in a barn north of Hollandale on Sunday night.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says a neighbor walking nearby saw the fire and reported it. The sheriff’s office says 117 rabbits died in the blaze. Three rabbits survived.
The cause of the fire remains unknown but authorities say they don’t suspect any foul play.
