MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man faces charges after allegedly shooting another man in the wrist and engaging police in an armed standoff last week.
Thirty-year-old Kirk Jones is charged with second-degree assault and possession of ammo/any firearm while prohibited, court documents filed in Ramsey County show.
A criminal complaint states officers responded to a shots fired call near Rice Street and Larpenteur Avenue Friday. They found a man who had been shot in the wrist while pumping gas.
The man said another man — later identified via surveillance video and witnesses as Jones — approached him and started shooting.
Officers found Jones, wearing attire that matched witness descriptions of the suspect, walking nearby. When police approached, Jones allegedly pulled out a handgun, pointed it at himself and threatened to harm himself. He eventually surrendered to authorities.
In an interview with investigators, Jones said he saw the man performing a lewd act and was disgusted by it, so that’s why he shot him.
Jones allegedly told police he was depressed and hadn’t taken medication for a week, and that people were following him all day.
Previous convictions preclude Jones from possessing a firearm, according to the complaint.
