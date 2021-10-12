CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Originally published on Oct. 11, 2021By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Derek Parendo, Local TV, Proctor High School, Proctor News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The coach of a northern Minnesota high school football team has resigned amid the criminal investigation into a sexual assault between players, which led to cancellation of the team’s season.

Proctor Public Schools Superintendent John Engelking says the school board accepted the resignation of Proctor High School football coach Derek Parendo Monday night. He is also stepping down from his teaching duties, and will be on paid personal leave for the rest of the school year.

Derek Parendo (credit: CBS 3 Duluth)

MORE: ‘It’s Bad, It’s Bad’: Proctor Teens Say Students Used Item To Sodomize Teammate, Shared Video Online

Several Proctor students told WCCO last week that two players held down another teammate, while a third used an item to sodomize him. Photos and videos of the assault were spread via Snapchat. Students say all players involved have not been in class since the incident came to the attention of school leaders.

Proctor’s police department, school board and Superintendent Engelking have not revealed any information about the investigation, citing privacy laws.

Police expect their investigation to wrap up this week, according to CBS 3 Duluth.