MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Roseville Area Schools Principal Brian Koland has died by suicide, the district announced Tuesday.
RESOURCES: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 | NAMI Minnesota
“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you tragic news about the unexpected death of a member of our school community, Principal Brian Koland,” Superintendent Jenny Loeck wrote in a message to families. “Our thoughts and hearts go out to Principal Koland’s family and to all who knew and loved him.”
Koland was most recently principal at Edgerton Elementary. He served multiple roles in his nearly 30 years as a member of the Roseville Area Schools community, including teacher, coach and special education supervisor.
The district will make social workers and counselors available to students and staff.
In Facebook posts from the district and Koland’s schools, he was often seen encouraging kids to read. In 2015, he promised his students he would kiss a kangaroo and spend a night on the school’s roof if they read 500,000 minutes during the school’s Read-A-Thon.
In other years, he promised to kiss a pig and shave his head and beard.
“Principal Koland was a warm and caring person,” Loeck said. “His presence and leadership will be deeply missed, and his memory will be celebrated by the entire Roseville Area Schools community.”
