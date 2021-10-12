MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a crash involving a school bus has resulted in injuries Tuesday night southwest of the Twin Cities.
It happened on Highway 212 near County Road 31 in Norwood Young America. The bus was transporting members of the Hutchinson High School cross-country team. A senior on the team — who provided WCCO with cellphone video of the impact — says they were turning onto Hwy. 212 when they were T-boned.
RAW VIDEO: Student Captures Moment Of School Bus Crash On Cellphone
He says a fellow student suffered a gash to his forehead, and another student complained of a headache.
Check back for more details in this developing story.
