MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Live music is back in the Twin Cities. But fans may not know that many venues have their COVID-19 protocols set by the artist that’s coming to town.

Harry Styles fans had to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test for a recent concert at Xcel Energy Center. No bags were allowed for fewer touchpoints. Fans had to be masked whenever they were not eating or drinking.

Amy Orstad went to the show with her 16-year-old daughter.

“Harry Styles … is her favorite on the planet,” Orstad said. “I felt really safe. People were following protocol, everybody kept their masks on and were really respectful, and they just love and trust him, I think.”

Ticket King told WCCO that COVID-19 protocols vary by event, artist and venue. The Rolling Stones “No Filter” tour stop in Minneapolis is later this month after being rescheduled from 2020. The band is not requiring proof of vaccines or a negative test, but will require masks. Fans can only eat or drink in their seats.

Kris Ehresmann with the Minnesota Department of Health says as of last week, there have been just two COVID-19 cases linked to Styles’ concert. She says some responsibility is also on the concertgoer. Stay home if you’re sick. And if you’re high risk, weigh the risks.

“You really need to evaluate, you know, whether or not you want to consider participating in an event that may not have as many mitigation strategies in place,”

Ehresmann said. “Nothing is 100% perfect, but adding multiple layers of protection you’re improving the chance that you won’t get COVID.”

Outdoor venues have had a range of COVID-19 protocols. The Basilica Block Party required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Twin Cities Summer Jam did not, and there were no mask requirements.

Experts say the risk of infection is much lower outdoors.