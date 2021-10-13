MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Embattled state Rep. John Thompson appeared virtually in court Wednesday morning and agreed to pay a fine related to his July traffic stop.
Thompson was pulled over on the Fourth of July in downtown St. Paul for driving without a front license plate. He showed an expired Wisconsin driver’s license during the stop.
Court records showed he had $316 in unpaid fines last month. On Wednesday, he agreed to pay a $100 fine, and the state agreed to suspend prosecuting his case for one year. If he abides by the law in that time, the state will dismiss the case.
Thompson’s traffic stop set off a series of scandals for the representative. He accused the officer who stopped him of racial profiling, sparking outcry from police, who said the stop was by the books. Thompson later apologized.
Questions about his residency emerged as well. Thompson represents St. Paul’s east side, but showed a Wisconsin license and the address listed on the ticket he was issued was not in his district.
In September, Thompson obtained a Minnesota license. Should he fail to abide by Wednesday’s fine agreement, that license would be suspended.
Calls for his resignation, and an eventual expulsion from the DFL House caucus, came after police reports emerged detailing alleged domestic abuse. He was never convicted of any abuse charges.
More On WCCO.com:
- Roseville Elementary Principal Brian Koland Dies By Suicide
- Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’
- ‘It Was Unbelievable’: Hunter Bags 600-Pound Bear In Western Wisconsin
- ‘I’ve Been Targeted’: Proctor High School Football Coach Resigns Amid Investigation Into Locker Room Assault