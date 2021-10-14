MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A stolen vehicle pursuit in the west metro early Thursday morning ended with three people arrested.
The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department says that officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to a suspicious activity call in the Boulder Bridge neighborhood of Shorewood. When an officer tried to stop a suspicious vehicle, it prompted a chase, with the vehicle leading officers from multiple agencies onto eastbound Highway 7.
The chase ended after police put stop sticks on the highway to pop the vehicle’s tires. The vehicle crashed near the Williston Road intersection in Minnetonka, where it collided with a squad car. No officers were hurt in the crash.
Three suspects were taken into custody, police say. A gun was also found in the vehicle.
Investigators say the vehicle appears to have been stolen from a garage on Lake Virginia Drive in Shorewood. Another car theft was also reported in the area.
The incident remains under investigation.
