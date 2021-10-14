MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man previously convicted of carjacking pleaded guilty Thursday to illegally possessing several firearms, including a semi-automatic rifle.
The U. S. Attorney’s Office says 33-year-old Brandon Marcel Thomas was suspected by Minneapolis police of being involved in firearm and drug trafficking in March. After getting a search warrant, investigators gained access to a storage locker in his name, where they found the .300-caliber rifle and six handguns.
Thomas’s 2009 federal conviction for carjacking prohibits him from possessing firearms and ammo. His sentencing date hasn’t been set.
