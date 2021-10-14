MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is charged in the hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on a mobility scooter earlier this week on the city’s north side.
Cameron Bendson, 21, is charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. According to prosecutors, Benson ran a red light Monday and fatally struck the woman while she was in the crosswalk. The name of the woman has yet to be released.
According to a criminal complaint, the hit-and-run happened just before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Broadway and Aldrich avenues. Witnesses reported that a white Jeep Grand Cherokee struck the woman and continued heading west on Broadway.
RELATED: Woman On Mobility Scooter Fatally Struck In Minneapolis Hit-And-Run; Suspect Arrested
The woman, who had the right of way, was travelling south on Aldrich, but the impact of the collision destroyed her scooter and threw her onto Broadway. An ambulance brought the woman to North Memorial Health, where she was pronounced dead.
Surveillance video captured the Jeep’s license plate, and investigators found that Bendson was the most recent purchaser of the vehicle. According to the complaint, an unrelated call the day before the crash reported the Bendson was high on methamphetamine and driving a white Jeep.
Early Tuesday morning, hours after the hit-and-run, investigators found the suspect Jeep on Highway 100 in Brooklyn Park. The Jeep appeared to have crashed into the median. The inside of the vehicle looked to have been set on fire.
Later Tuesday, St. Anthony police found and arrested Bendson after responding to a suspicious person call in an alley behind a business. A witness reported that Bendson was a former employee of the business and came to it earlier in the day, appearing to be under the influence of drugs.
If convicted of the criminal vehicular homicide charge, Bendson faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
