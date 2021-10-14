MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday kicked off a statewide plan to rebuild infrastructure and create jobs in Minnesota.
The governor’s first stop was at the Duluth seawall and waterfront along Lake Superior.
“These types of projects are like when it comes time to replace your roof or your windows…you need to do so,” Walz told reporters. “It is not fiscally responsible to not do so.”
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said the infrastructure plan creates jobs for local communities and helps rev the state’s economic engine.
Last year, the governor signed the largest bonding package in Minnesota history, with nearly $2 billion earmarked for construction and renovation projects across the state.
