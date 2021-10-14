MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is accused of threatening Hennepin County employees on multiple occasions and illegally possessing firearms.
A federal grand jury indicted 60-year-old Peter Berry on two counts of possessing firearms as a felon and three counts of interstate transmission of threats, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota.
Th charges stem from a court date Berry allegedly skipped in June. When he called to ask questions about his court appearance, Berry became angry and threatened to “shoot up the place,” the attorney’s office said.
Berry also allegedly called a probation officer that same day, urging the officer to call him back or he would start “killing everybody.”
The next day, Berry called the Hennepin County Service Center, and an employee informed him of an arrest warrant for his failure to appear in court. In response, Berry allegedly threatened to “come down and kill everybody, all the judges, clerks, and deputies.”
A few days later, Berry told a public defender that people were going to die, and that he knew where the public defender lived, according to the attorney’s office.
Berry is also accused of possessing two pistols and a rifle, which he is prohibited from doing because of prior felony convictions.
