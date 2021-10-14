CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday.

Dantzler and fellow defensive back Harrison Hand were placed on the list last week. Going on the list does not necessarily mean a player has tested positive for the virus.

When Dantzler went on the list, he tweeted that he is fully vaccinated and hoped to be back soon.

Dantzler started the season as a reserve player after getting significant playing time during his rookie season last year. In the Vikings’ week four game against the Cleveland Browns, he played 92% of defensive snaps in relief of Bashaud Breeland, according to Pro Football Reference.

The Vikings play the Carolina Panthers Sunday at noon.