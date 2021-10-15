MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Within 45 minutes Thursday night in Minneapolis, seven were shot in three separate incidents, according to police.
The first shooting happened at about 9:06 p.m. on the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North in the Folwell neighborhood. Officers found a wounded man on the ground, who was taken to an area hospital. He was listed in critical condition.
The second shooting was reported at about 9:25 p.m. on the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue South in the Whittier neighborhood. One person was hurt, and police described their injuries as non-life-threatening.
And the third shooting occurred at about 9:46 p.m. on the 800 block of Franklin Avenue in the Ventura Village neighborhood, about a half-mile directly east of the second shooting. Five people were injured by gunfire. Witnesses told police they heard multiple shots fired, and there were several police officers marking bullet casings in the street.
Two of the victims found at the scene suffered serious injures. Emergency crews brought them to Hennepin Healthcare, where they were listed in critical condition. The three other of victims suffered lesser injuries. Two of them drove themselves to different area hospitals, and one of them did not seek medical attention, as they were only grazed by a bullet.
Police haven’t said if they believe the shootings are connected, or what might have led up to them. It’s not clear if anyone is yet in custody for any of the incidents.
More On WCCO.com:
- Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’
- Child Tax Credit: When Will Your October Payment Show Up?
- Owl That Left Minnesota Zoo During Training Session Dies
- Young Siblings Make $35K Monthly By Mining Cryptocurrency. Here’s How They Do It