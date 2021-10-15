MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This weekend will be a prime time to go leaf-peeping around the Twin Cities.

The DNR says more than 50% of trees are now showing their true hues. While the drought may have muted the reds and oranges, there’s no time to wait.

“Yeah I had the vest on and I was like, you know what, I should probably throw another jacket on. Cuz it’s a little chillier out,” said park visitor Ryan Strange.

Visitors say it’s finally starting to feel like fall, making it a perfect time to find some foliage.

“It’s just too beautiful and it’s because it’s a peak weekend,” said Kathy Kraker, another metro area park visitor who was enjoying the colors with her husband, David.

These peak yellows and auburns could be gone soon, so take a look while they last. There are plenty of places, like Lake Phalen or further east in Afton to take in the sights.

If you’re on the hunt for some fall colors, the Three Rivers Park District says don’t look for Oak trees, instead, try to find Maple leaves.

“There’s a different pocket where the trees are showing their wealth so to speak, and we enjoy that,” David Kraker said.

Though the changing hues of the leaves in Minnesota may be dampened because of this summer’s drought and the mild fall temperatures, everyone can find something to love.

“Maybe the colors aren’t quite as bright, but they’re still pretty. It’s a little more muted but still enjoyable, especially on a day like this when it’s sunny out,” David Kraker said.

At the end of the day, autumn is a reminder of what’s to come.

“It’s Minnesota, you don’t know what to expect this time of year,” he said.

To track what’s left of Minnesota’s fall colors, check out the Minnesota DNR’s map here.