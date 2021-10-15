CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man critically injured in a south Minneapolis shooting in September died on Wednesday.

Minneapolis police say officers received reports of a shooting around 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 25 near 18th Street East and Stevens Avenue North. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man – later identified as Joshua Fields – sitting in a car suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Fields, 47, died of a gunshot wound to the neck.

Minneapolis police are investigating the incident.