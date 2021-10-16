MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people were shot Saturday evening walking in south Minneapolis.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the unidentified victims were walking near 26th Street East and Cedar Avenue around 8 p.m. The victims said they heard gunshots and quickly realized they had both been hit.
The victims both sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a Hennepin Healthcare Hospital.
Police say no one is in custody but an investigation is ongoing. Little else is known at this time.