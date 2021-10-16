MINNESOTA (WCCO) – About half a year later and still no arrest has been made in a string of shootings that struck several children across the Twin Cities. In an effort to end gun violence, community members and activists gathered in north Minneapolis for a march.

It’s a gathering all too familiar with the chants, the signs, and the people, but loved ones won’t stop until justice is served.

“There’s people who know who shot our children,” said Kay G Wilson, a peace activist. “They have this street code of don’t snitch, it’s a weird thing because it’s never don’t snitch when it’s their children.”

At least three kids under the age of 10 were struck by bullets this year. Two of them were fatal including 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith and 6-year-old Aniyah Allen.

For months, advocates and loved ones demanded answers. In August, the Minneapolis Police announced total rewards of up to $180,000 for information leading to arrests and convictions but families are continuously left in the dark

“This is unconscionable that we have had these children killed in our community and nobody has stepped forward to say who did it,” said Pastor Brian Herron for Zion Baptist Church.

Others struck by bullets this year include two teens watching street racing. This month an 18-year-old on a scooter died after a gunfight ended with a crash.

The BCA says the murder rate soared nearly 60% in the state last year. 75% of them were carried out with a gun.

At a time when the city’s public safety resources are stretched thin, community members are urging for support.

“We need to cease fire and put the guns down and love well so we learn to forgive well, so we can move forward as a community and stop hurting one another,” said Herron.

Anyone with information related to any of the unsolved crimes should contact Crime Stoppers or the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.