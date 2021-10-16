CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:WCCO Saturday Morning Links

Here are links to the topics Mike Augustyniak and Jennifer Mayerle discussed on WCCO Saturday Morning.

Minnesota Dance Theatre & VocalEssence At Orchestra Hall

Grandview Lodge

October At Nickelodeon “Boo-niverse”

NASA’s “Lucy”: The First Mission To The Trojan Asteroids

Gophers vs. Cornhuskers At Huntington Bank Stadium

The Scarecrows Of Waconia