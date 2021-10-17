CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
#Top10WXDay, Local TV, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sunday is a #Top10WxDay, and a perfect day to see the fall colors!

Temperatures will reach 68 degrees in the cities for a fall-like #Top10WxDay. In southwestern Minnesota, it will be around 70 degrees.

It’ll be a great weekend to see what’s left of the fall colors. WCCO’s fall color report shows that the Twin Cities on south will be the place to go.

Temperatures will be warmer on Monday, likely reaching the mid 70s, with the addition of a slight breeze. After Tuesday, temperatures will drop closer to average for this time of year. Showers are possible on Wednesday.