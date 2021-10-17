MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An investigation is underway after an apparent murder-suicide in northern Minnesota left three people dead early Saturday morning.
St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call around 1 a.m. from a father asking if deputies could check on his son at a residence north of Brookston.
The father had arrived at the scene before officers, and found a dead man outside of the residence. Soon after, officers found another dead man outside.
While officers were still at the scene, a state patrol trooper tried to perform a traffic stop on a car a few miles away from the scene. The driver fled, and during the pursuit, called 911 to confess to the murders.
The car skidded into a ditch near Big Lake Road and Twin Lakes Drive. There, the man shot himself while inside the car. He died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
On Sunday, authorities identified the men found deceased outside the residence as 51-year-old Jamie Allen Hunter of Moose Lake and 31-year-old Skylar Cody Hunter of Brookston — who are father and son. The deceased suspect is 31-year-old Cody Wayne Pirila. Investigators say Skylar Hunter and Pirila were roommates at the Brookston residence.
The investigation is ongoing.