MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people were taken to the hospital Sunday night after an ambulance and another vehicle crashed in central Minnesota.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the ambulance driver slowed for a stop sign at the intersection of Central Avenue and 160th Street in Milaca Township.
When the driver pulled into the intersection, her ambulance collided with a Toyota Prius. The ambulance’s emergency lights were on at the time, according to the state patrol.
The 65-year-old man driving the Prius, the 32-year-old ambulance driver and a 79-year-old passenger in the ambulance were all hospitalized. They are all expected to survive their injuries.
Another passenger in the ambulance, a 36-year-old woman, was treated at the scene.
The state patrol said, aside from the driver, a patient and a medic were in the ambulance at the time of the crash.