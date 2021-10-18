CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people were taken to the hospital Sunday night after an ambulance and another vehicle crashed in central Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the ambulance driver slowed for a stop sign at the intersection of Central Avenue and 160th Street in Milaca Township.

When the driver pulled into the intersection, her ambulance collided with a Toyota Prius. The ambulance’s emergency lights were on at the time, according to the state patrol.

The 65-year-old man driving the Prius, the 32-year-old ambulance driver and a 79-year-old passenger in the ambulance were all hospitalized. They are all expected to survive their injuries.

Another passenger in the ambulance, a 36-year-old woman, was treated at the scene.

The state patrol said, aside from the driver, a patient and a medic were in the ambulance at the time of the crash.