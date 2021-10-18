MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Hell’s Angels member was sentenced Monday to 14 years in prison after selling pounds of methamphetamine to an undercover officer and fleeing to California.
The U.S. Department of Justice District of Minnesota said that Justin Schmitz, 39, was sentenced to 168 months in prison and five years of supervised release.
According to prosecutors, Schmitz is a member of the Minnesota chapter of the Hell’s Angels Motorcycle Club and sold multiple pounds of high-purity methamphetamine to an undercover officer last year for around $6,000.
After he pleaded guilty to methamphetamine distribution, he absconded in August of 2020 from a treatment center. He fled to California, where he was fugitive for nearly three months before being arrested and brought back to Minnesota.