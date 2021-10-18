MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis school damaged during last summer’s unrest has reopened nearly a year and a half later.

The charter school, MTS Secondary, had to be completely gutted as part of a $17.4 million renovation project. The school was redesigned to have a modern, cafe-type of environment for its 165 students.

The inside has natural lighting and it’s spacious. School staff say there are rooms and technology that are meant to meet students where they’re at.

Last summer, MTS was destroyed in the civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd. The building was set on fire more than 25 times and there were lootings of school materials.

The Mall of America decided to help donate a space at the mall for in-person learning for the time being. Several other community members stepped in to help furnish and supply technology.

Students returned to the building on Thursday. MTS Secondary Co-Principal Shawn Fondow says the goal is to make it feel different than a traditional public school.

“We want it to feel different. Some of the parents we serve, some of the students we serve have got a difficult relationship with public school and potentially even trauma involved with that,” Fondow said. “So, when they walk into our space, I don’t want it to feel like a school. I want them to feel like, ‘what am I seeing here?’ To make them get into a thinking space instead of a defensive state. And that way we have a chance to really have a conversation with you on what school is going to look like for you here.”

While there are 165 students currently enrolled, about half of them are still doing distance learning. Fondow says the school still has room for more students.