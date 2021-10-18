MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man is facing charges after allegedly carving a runway into a field behind his home and using it as a private airport.
Jeffrey Walker, 57, of Afton, is charged with five misdemeanor counts for violating city restrictions for airstrips, takeoffs and landings, court documents filed this week in Washington County show.
According to the documents, multiple people in the area complained after observing Walker and/or other pilots landing or taking off in airplanes on his property, which is located in rural Afton.
Satellite imagery from Google Maps shows what appears to be an airstrip carved into a field behind Walker’s home, which is on the eastern edge of the Twin Cities metro. Prosecutors say the runway is clearly visible from the air and is listed by the Federal Aviation Administration as a private airport.
Per the complaint, Walker incorporated his airfield with the Minnesota Secretary of State under the names Walker Field, LLC, and Top Gun Aviation. The name Walker Field, LLC, appears on MapQuest, Airport Information in Minnesota, and AirNav.com.
Prosecutors say that having a private airport in Afton is in direct violation city ordinances.