MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — About two weeks after a gunfight and crash led to the death of an innocent bystander near downtown Minneapolis, prosecutors have charged a man with murder.
Autumn Merrick, 18, was on a scooter heading home from work in the North Loop neighborhood on the night of Oct. 6 when people in a Range Rover and a Dodge Durango began shooting at each other. The Durango eventually crashed into Merrick and killed her.
Investigators say 33-year-old Christopher Walker was driving the Range Rover. Police say they found several guns inside both SUVs.
MORE: Autumn Merrick, Killed In Crash During Downtown Minneapolis Shootout, Honored By Youth-Led Bakery She Helped Found
Walker was charged Tuesday with two counts of second-degree murder and a count of being a convict in possession of a firearm. He could face up to 95 years in prison if convicted.
The other suspects have not been charged.
More On WCCO.com:
- Twin Cities Man Accused Of Operating Private Airport In Field Behind His Home
- Sheriff: Man Dies From Suicide After Allegedly Killing Roommate, Roommate’s Father In Northern Minnesota
- 3 Hospitalized After Crash Involving Ambulance In Central Minnesota
- Power Outage Causes Delays For Delta Passengers At MSP Airport