MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are trying to track down the people responsible for a gunfight Monday that sent bullets flying into a daycare and several homes in Brooklyn Park.
It happened just after 5 p.m. on the 7600 block of Unity Avenue North. Police believe two groups were involved in the shooting.
Police say no one was hurt.
