MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition Tuesday evening after being shot near a south Minneapolis park, where his sibling was playing in a youth football game.
Minneapolis police say officers were called at about 6:47 p.m. to the intersection of 40th Street East and Columbus Avenue South, near Phelps Field Park. There, the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was soon rushed to HCMC for surgery.
WCCO’s David Schuman confirms that a Twin Cities North Football League youth game was going on at the park between fourth graders from Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center. One of the coaches says the victim is a sibling of a Brooklyn Center player.
Minneapolis police say they will release more details on the shooting “as information becomes available.”
