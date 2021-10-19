MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The westbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Rogers are closed to traffic following a serious crash Tuesday afternoon, according to transportation officials.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the road is closed between Exit 207 at Highway 101 and Exit 205 at Highway 241 near Rogers.
Traffic heading in that direction must take the exit onto northbound Highway 101.
At 1:31 p.m., MnDOT said the road could be closed for three hours.
More On WCCO.com:
- Twin Cities Man Accused Of Operating Private Airport In Field Behind His Home
- Sheriff: Man Dies From Suicide After Allegedly Killing Roommate, Roommate’s Father In Northern Minnesota
- 3 Hospitalized After Crash Involving Ambulance In Central Minnesota
- Power Outage Causes Delays For Delta Passengers At MSP Airport