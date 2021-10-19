CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The westbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Rogers are closed to traffic following a serious crash Tuesday afternoon, according to transportation officials.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the road is closed between Exit 207 at Highway 101 and Exit 205 at Highway 241 near Rogers.

Traffic heading in that direction must take the exit onto northbound Highway 101.

At 1:31 p.m., MnDOT said the road could be closed for three hours.