MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota-based Sun Country Airlines announced Tuesday it will now offer seven new nonstop routes to its schedule.
The airline will now fly to Buffalo, New York; Burlington, Vermont; Charleston, North Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; Pittsburgh; Spokane, Washington and Vancouver, British Columbia.
Sun Country now flies more than 100 routes to 80 airports. The airline also extended its on-sale schedule to September 2022.
Earlier this year, Sun Country announced it would be leaning into its Minnesotan roots, adding Caribou Coffee, local beers and liquors and Minnesota-themed movies to its in-flight entertainment.
