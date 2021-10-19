CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota-based Sun Country Airlines announced Tuesday it will now offer seven new nonstop routes to its schedule.

The airline will now fly to Buffalo, New York; Burlington, Vermont; Charleston, North Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; Pittsburgh; Spokane, Washington and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Sun Country now flies more than 100 routes to 80 airports. The airline also extended its on-sale schedule to September 2022.

Earlier this year, Sun Country announced it would be leaning into its Minnesotan roots, adding Caribou Coffee, local beers and liquors and Minnesota-themed movies to its in-flight entertainment.