MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials are warning residents of a national salmonella outbreak believed to be linked to onions grown in Mexico.
The Minnesota Department of Health says 23 Minnesotans are among the 652 nationwide who have gotten sick from the outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg. None of the sick Minnesotans have died, although four were hospitalized between Aug. 8 and Sept. 18.
On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that fresh red, white and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, are believe to be contaminated. The onions were imported last in late August, although the onions can last in storage up to three months.
The onions were distributed by ProSource Inc., and they were sold to restaurants and grocery stores in the United States. The onions often do not have a sticker denoting their origin.
According to the CDC, consumers should not eat any fresh red, white or yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico and distributed by ProSource Inc. If unsure, throw away any onions in storage to be safe.
Businesses are advised to not sell any the imported onions and throw away any that might be in storage or coolers.
Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. They usually start six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria.
While most people recover without treatment in a few days, those who are experiencing severe symptoms are advised to see a doctor. Young children and seniors can experience more severe illnesses that may require hospitalization.
