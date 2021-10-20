CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Belle Plaine, Carver County, Fatal Crash, Local TV, Motorcycle Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman died Tuesday after a motorcycle crash in Carver County.

According to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported at 12:48 p.m. on County Road 40, east of State Highway 25. The motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on the county road before going off the road and crashing.

Sheriff Jason Kamerud says the motorcyclist was a 30-year-old woman from Belle Plaine.

The woman was taken by ambulance to St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee, where she later died.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate with assistance from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.