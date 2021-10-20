MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman died Tuesday after a motorcycle crash in Carver County.
According to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported at 12:48 p.m. on County Road 40, east of State Highway 25. The motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on the county road before going off the road and crashing.
Sheriff Jason Kamerud says the motorcyclist was a 30-year-old woman from Belle Plaine.
The woman was taken by ambulance to St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee, where she later died.
The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate with assistance from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
More On WCCO.com:
- Shipping Containers That Spent Weeks Aboard Ships Stuck At Ports Now Being Dumped In Nearby Neighborhoods
- Twin Cities Man Accused Of Operating Private Airport In Field Behind His Home
- ‘I Ran Downstairs And Was Able To Hold My Baby Boy’: Mother Of Hopkins Shooting Victim Says Son Died In Her Arms
- Casino Worker Gets 8 Months For Stealing $300K From Fortune Bay In Tower