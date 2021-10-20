CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Deer, Local TV, Washington County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Washington County deputy caught two bucks going head-to-head on his dashboard camera.

It happened early Tuesday morning in West Lakeland Township.

The deputy says he saw the two bucks walking towards each other on the highway. He didn’t realize what was about to happen until they locked antlers.

(credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office)