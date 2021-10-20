COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — The College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University are investigating allegations that some male students started a competition this fall to see who could have more sexual encounters with female students.
The allegations were first reported by The Record, the student newspaper for both colleges, which are Roman Catholic schools.READ MORE: 'We Are Pleasantly Surprised': Minnesota's Corn, Soybean Yields Better Than Expected
Katie Alvino, a spokeswoman for the partner schools, said the administration has been investigating since they learned about the allegations in late September. Alvino wouldn’t confirm the nature of the allegations, citing the investigation, but said in a statement to The Associated Press: “We will not tolerate sexual misconduct in any form. We are utilizing trained, impartial, third party investigators to determine the responsible parties.”
It was not immediately clear whether any of the allegations involved criminal acts, such as sexual assault.
The College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University are in the central Minnesota city of Collegeville. Men attend St. John’s and women attend St. Benedict’s.READ MORE: 'It's Unimaginable': Families Of Quadruple Homicide Victims Eulogize Loved Ones
According to The Record, some students in a St. John’s dorm started a competition to see who could have the most sexual encounters with St. Benedict students who were on a list. Liam Miller, a resident assistant in St. Patrick Hall, told the newspaper points were assigned for various things, but additional details were unclear.
The Institute for Women’s Leadership at the College of St. Benedict is encouraging St. Benedicts students to walk out of class Thursday afternoon and participate in a sit-in to demand action and stand up against sexual misconduct.
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)MORE NEWS: Unvaccinated Minnesotans 30x More Likely To Die From COVID: 'Infection Risk Is There For All Age Groups'
More On WCCO.com:
- Shipping Containers That Spent Weeks Aboard Ships Stuck At Ports Now Being Dumped In Nearby Neighborhoods
- Twin Cities Man Accused Of Operating Private Airport In Field Behind His Home
- ‘I Ran Downstairs And Was Able To Hold My Baby Boy’: Mother Of Hopkins Shooting Victim Says Son Died In Her Arms
- Casino Worker Gets 8 Months For Stealing $300K From Fortune Bay In Tower