MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper and another motorist have been hurt after a truck slammed into a Burnsville building following a pursuit early Wednesday morning.
According to the state patrol, shortly before 1:30 a.m. a trooper was driving southbound on Highway 77 near Highway 13 in Eagan when the trooper witnessed a Ford F-150 weaving out of the lane lines. When the trooper attempted to stop the F-150, the driver failed to stop and attempted to flee.
The truck driver later crashed into a building at the intersection of County Road 38 and County Road 5 in Burnsville. The trooper’s squad also sustained damage as a result of the crash.
The driver of the truck, a 51-year-old Faribault man, fled on foot, but was eventually apprehended by local law enforcement.
Both the driver and trooper were taken from the scene by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
The state patrol says the driver showed suspected signs of impairment, so a blood sample was taken. He is currently at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis. Formal charges are expected when he no longer needs medical treatment.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
