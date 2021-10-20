MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of Twin Cities nurses headed back to work Wednesday morning after a three-day strike.

The 50 nurses work at Allina WestHealth in Plymouth. They’re in a dispute with Allina Health over holiday pay and benefits.

The hospital’s emergency and urgent care services had been closed since Sunday.

A new contract has not yet been agreed upon.

Allina released the following statement Wednesday:

Allina Health is pleased to have our staff back at work and welcoming patients for emergency and urgent care services on our WestHealth campus in Plymouth. Throughout negotiations, we have offered a comprehensive contract. Our current proposal, which was unanimously recommended by the union’s bargaining team, yet not ratified by its members, includes an immediate wage increase as well as other benefits. The current paid time off benefits offered would continue under a new contract. Looking forward, we are hopeful the union is ready to come to agreement on a new contract that prioritizes the health needs of the community, while also sustainably recognizing the contributions of our employees.

The Minnesota Nurses Association released the following statement during the strike: