By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Timberwolves kick off the season Wednesday night at home against the Houston Rockets.

WCCO spoke with Wolves COO Ryan Tanke about what fans can expect this season, safety measures at Target Center and the team’s confidence level.

“As we move in there’s so much to be energized about,” Tanke said. “Think about Anthony Edwards and the season he had last year. Fans haven’t even had the opportunity to get to see him play live, so it’s gonna be a heck of a lot of fun.”

