MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the state health department opening more free rapid test sites this week, Minnesota health officials on Tuesday reported an additional 2,361 virus cases and 26 more deaths due to COVID-19, including one teenager in Hennepin County.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update, the state’s total positive cases have risen to 768,112 since the pandemic began, with 8,515 deaths attributed to the virus.

Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate appears to be on the waning side of a crest, now at 8.1% from 8.5% last week. The line for high risk is drawn at 10%. There are also a reported 47.4 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which puts the state well above the line considered high risk, but also represents what could be the start of a downward trend after peaking above 50.

As of Tuesday morning, figures from the Minnesota Department of Health showed that about 74.3% of Minnesotans 16 or older had received at least one vaccine dose, and 94.6% of those 65 or older had received at least one dose. In total, the state has administered 6,755,002 doses of vaccine, with about 3.28 million residents having completed their vaccine series.

There have been more than 267,000 vaccine booster shots given to eligible Minnesotans.

Total ICU bed usage among COVID-19 patients is at 248. Additionally, there are currently 680 COVID-19 patients being hospitalized in non-ICU beds. Many hospitals in the state are reporting being stretched close to capacity as these figures continue to remain high. The rate of deaths being reported is roughly double what it was a month ago. The rate of new COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 residents is at 15.3.

Minnesota’s Department of Health is now offering up rapid COVID-19 tests for people who are showing symptoms. Right now, the free tests are being done at sites in St. Paul, Crookston, Hutchinson, Moorhead and Stillwater. Two more locations will be added tomorrow in Brooklyn Park and Duluth.

Click here to make an appointment at any of those sites.