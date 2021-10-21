MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We all love to complain about how other people drive. Now, a new report looks at the best and worst drivers by state.
The survey found that Wisconsin’s drivers are ranked as the 10th worst in the nation, whereas Minnesota’s drivers are pretty close to the middle of the pack, ranking 20th best in the nation. Meanwhile, Iowa drivers were ranked the absolute worst in America.
Drivers in each state were ranked on four key statistics: accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and the number of citations.
“Iowa became the worst by ranking high in nearly every statistical category in 2021. The state has the 12th-highest number of accidents, sixth-highest number of DUIs, fifth-highest number of speeding tickets and second-highest number of citations,” the report said.
Iowa took quite a tumble to get to this position. Previous rankings had Iowa in the top half of the country when it came to the best drivers, ranking 23rd.
