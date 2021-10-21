MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ahead of the Rolling Stones concert at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, there’ll be a vaccine clinic outside the downtown Minneapolis landmark.

Gov. Tim Walz announced the new clinic on Thursday, saying it’ll be open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and offer first doses, second doses and booster shots to Minnesotans ages 12 and up. No concert ticket is required to get vaccinated.

“Whether you need a booster or your first shot, the Rolling Stones clinic has you covered,” the governor said, in a statement. “The single greatest tool we have in this fight is the vaccine. If you love the Stones and protecting your fellow Minnesotans, then get your shot at the Rolling Stones vaccine clinic.”

The clinic will be located on the plaza next to the U.S. Bank Stadium light rail station, near Chicago Avenue. The clinic will offer the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. While walk-ins will be accepted, appointments can also be made online.

Booster shots will be administered to those eligible who have their original COVID-19 vaccination card or a copy of their vaccination card. Those eligible include Minnesotans who got the Pfizer shot and are 65 years or older, live in a long-term care facility, or are 50-62 with certain underlying conditions. Younger Minnesotans can also get the booster if they are at high risk of severe COVID illness or are at risk because of their work setting.

According to state data, more than 6 million vaccine doses have been administered in Minnesota, including 267,697 booster shots. Of those 12 and older, 73% have gotten at least one vaccine dose. While nearly 90% of those 65 and older have gotten a single dose, the figures for younger demographics are lower, especially for teenagers, about half of which are fully inoculated.