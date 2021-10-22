MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A child was shot in St. Paul on Friday night, becoming the latest young victim of gun violence in the Twin Cities this year.
The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of White Bear and Idaho avenues. Investigators believe the victim is 12 years old. The child is expected to survive.
So far, no arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation.
