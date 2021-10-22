MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is gearing up to remove more invasive carp from the Mississippi River.
Starting Monday, the agency will work to herd the fish into a small section of the river and then remove them. The effort should not impact the main channel of the river, wildlife officials say.
The DNR asks anyone who spots invasive carp to report it immediately. Residents are asked to take a photo of the fish and call the DNR at 651-587-2781 or email invasivecarp.dnr@state.mn.us.
