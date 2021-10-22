MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 closed Friday night in north Minneapolis after what officials described as a “serious crash.”
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that the eastbound lanes are closed at Dowling Avenue. The closure is expect to last two hours.READ MORE: Man Dies Days After Being Shot In Head In South Minneapolis
Traffic cameras in the area show sigfnicant backups.READ MORE: 'We're Making Some Adjustments': Worker Shortage Has Metro Transit Pushing Light Rail Service To Every 12 Minutes
WCCO-TV has reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol for details on the crash.
MORE NEWS: Northern Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty To Abusing Child Over Several Years
Large crash on eastbound 94 near Lowry Ave in Minneapolis.
Appears State Patrol is stopping eastbound traffic near Dowling Ave. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/kV3gKsWMx9
— Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) October 23, 2021
