By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 closed Friday night in north Minneapolis after what officials described as a “serious crash.”

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that the eastbound lanes are closed at Dowling Avenue. The closure is expect to last two hours.

Traffic cameras in the area show sigfnicant backups.

WCCO-TV has reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol for details on the crash.

