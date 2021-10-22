MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans are 11 days out from Election Day, which this year will be held on November 2.
But early voting is well underway in Minneapolis and already expected to surpass the record for voter turnout.READ MORE: Minneapolis Residents Can Submit Proposals For City Redistricting With New Online Tool
The election judges have put mock ballots through the city’s electronic voting system to test the machines accuracy ahead of Election Day.
This year’s ballot includes the competitive mayoral race, 13 city council positions up for grabs, and a number of ballot issues, which will determine the fate of the Minneapolis Police Department.READ MORE: Wisconsin AG Seeks To Block Subpoenas In GOP Election Probe
The city clerk says voter turnout is so high this year, they’re expected to break the city record by the end of the day Friday. The last city election had a 42% turnout, and they’re hoping to see close to 50% this year.
For perspective, the majority of municipal elections see around a 15% total voter turnout.
Minnesotans can still mail in ballots or vote in person. Click here for more information.MORE NEWS: After WCCO's Eye-Opening Ride Along With Minneapolis Sergeant, Both Sides Of Policing Debate Give Very Different Takes
