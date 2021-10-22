MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Police Department issued a citywide alert Friday warning residents to beware of an armed car robbery scheme that’s mostly targeting Uber and Lyft drivers.

According to police, more than 40 ride-share drivers have been targeted in aggravated robberies and/or carjackings since mid-August. Most of them have happened in north Minneapolis, although a number have also occurred in northeast Minneapolis and on the city’s south side.

In the last week, 12 such robberies have been reported. While some arrests have been made, the trend continues. Investigators say that the robbers follow a similar pattern.

First, the robbers request a ride from a stolen phone, and when the driver arrives at the pickup location, they tell the driver to wait a few minutes. Next, people with guns surround the driver with stolen vehicles or on foot, blocking the driver’s escape.

With the driver trapped, the armed individuals approach the driver, demand that they get out of the car and hand over their wallet, phone and phone security code. The group then leaves and takes the ride-share driver’s car as well.

In some of the robberies, the armed individuals were assaulted, even pistol whipped.

Police are urging ride-share drivers to be on alert, aware of their surroundings, and be extra cautious if asked to wait for customers. If not in a well-populated area, leave immediately if more vehicles or individuals approach the car.

For drivers that do fall victim, give up the car and do not fight, police advise. Remain calm and do not argue if confronted. Do not pursue fleeing suspects, but try to remember their physical characteristics. If approached by witnesses, write down their contact information. If possible, call 911 immediately.

A spokesperson for Uber called the carjacking reports concerning.

“Safety is a top priority for us and we are constantly working to use technology to enhance safety on the app for riders and drivers,” the spokesperson said. “We work closely with law enforcement to assist with investigations and are in touch with the Minneapolis Police Department.”

While the general public has rarely been subject to this scheme, police are urging residents to call 911 if they witness a ride-share driver being robbed. Note license plates, vehicle damage and suspect descriptions. Any surveillance video can also be provided to police.

Residents can report car thefts anonymously via CrimeStoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.