MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials have identified the driver who died in a fiery crash last weekend at the new Lake Street Station on Interstate 35W in south Minneapolis.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says 25-year-old Sean McClernon died Saturday evening of blunt force injuries suffered in the crash.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, McClernon was heading north on the interstate when he exited onto the bus station and slammed into the building. The crash started a fire, and firefighters responded to knock down the flames.
The crash delayed the opening of the new $20 million bus stop station, which was slated to open Monday.
For both the northbound and southbound lanes, there is only one sign each way notifying drivers that the lane to the station is for buses only. After the crash, Metro Transit said that it is taking a look at the signage situation.
